Stian Westerhus (born 2 April 1979 in Jådåren near Steinkjer, Norway) is a Norwegian guitarist known for his experimental style, exposed with keyboardist Øystein Moen in the bands Jaga Jazzist and Puma and in collaborations with musicians like Sidsel Endresen, Nils Petter Molvær, Arve Henriksen, Jan Bang and Ingar Zach.

