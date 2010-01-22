HEAD PHONES PRESIDENTFormed 1999
1999
Head Phones President (stylized as HEAD PHONES PRESIDENT) is a Japanese metal band, formed in Tokyo in 1999. Their sound has been described as alternative metal, progressive metal, experimental metal and nu metal.
They have played various festivals, including Loud Park 08, Taste of Chaos, Metal Female Voices Fest, sharing the stage with the likes of Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Story of the Year and In This Moment. They have also played in the U.S., Sweden, Australia, neighboring Asian countries, and South America.
