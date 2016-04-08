Larry GoldBorn 1948
Larry Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b38a3b1-9825-4812-bb1f-7406ff239159
Larry Gold Tracks
Sort by
Night Falls (Larry Gold's 'Night Falls Over Philly' String Version)
Booka Shade
Night Falls (Larry Gold's 'Night Falls Over Philly' String Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04swmpk.jpglink
Night Falls (Larry Gold's 'Night Falls Over Philly' String Version)
Last played on
Outro
Larry Gold
Outro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outro
Last played on
Larry Gold Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist