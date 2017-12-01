Johnny RingoReggae/dancehall DJ Bradley Miller. Born 1961. Died 1 July 2005
Johnny Ringo
Johnny Ringo Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Ringo (born Bradley Miller, 1961, Jones Town, Kingston, Jamaica, died Kingston 1 July 2005) was a reggae/dancehall deejay active from the late 1970s to the early 1990s.
Johnny Ringo Tracks
Rub-A-Dub
Johnny Ringo
Rub-A-Dub
Rub-A-Dub
Go Mc Go
Johnny Ringo
Go Mc Go
Go Mc Go
