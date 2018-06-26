Will BradleyUS boogie woogie trombonist & bandleader. Born 12 July 1912. Died 15 July 1989
Will Bradley
1912-07-12
Will Bradley Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilbur Schwichtenberg (July 12, 1912 – July 15, 1989), known professionally as Will Bradley, was an American trombonist and bandleader during the 1930s and 1940s. He performed swing, dance music, and boogie-woogie songs, many of them written by Don Raye.
Will Bradley Tracks
Scrub Me Mama With A Boogie Beat
Will Bradley
Scrub Me Mama With A Boogie Beat
Scrub Me Mama With A Boogie Beat
Celery Stalks At Midnight
Will Bradley
Celery Stalks At Midnight
Celery Stalks At Midnight
Down The Road A-Piece
Will Bradley
Down The Road A-Piece
Down The Road A-Piece
Down The Road Apiece
Will Bradley
Down The Road Apiece
Down The Road Apiece
Turn THe Knob On The Left
Will Bradley
Turn THe Knob On The Left
Turn THe Knob On The Left
All That Meat and No Potatoes
Will Bradley
All That Meat and No Potatoes
Get Thee Behind Me Satan
Will Bradley
Get Thee Behind Me Satan
Get Thee Behind Me Satan
Old Doc Yak
Will Bradley
Old Doc Yak
Old Doc Yak
In the Hall of the Mountain King
Will Bradley
In the Hall of the Mountain King
In the Hall of the Mountain King
Boogie Woogie Washerwoman
Will Bradley
Boogie Woogie Washerwoman
Strange Cargo
Will Bradley
Strange Cargo
Strange Cargo
