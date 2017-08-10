Strathclyde Police Pipe BandFormed 1975
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
1975
Biography (Wikipedia)
Glasgow Police Pipe Band is a grade one pipe band from Glasgow, Scotland. Founded in 1883 as the Burgh of Govan Police Pipe Band, the band enjoyed its greatest competitive success as the Strathclyde Police Pipe Band.
Sunday Girl (Live, Glasgow Apollo)
Blondie
Sunday Girl (Live, Glasgow Apollo)
Sunday Girl (Live, Glasgow Apollo)
Last played on
Bessie Weatherston, Crusaders March, 79th Highlanders, The Garb of Old Gaul
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Bessie Weatherston, Crusaders March, 79th Highlanders, The Garb of Old Gaul
MISS ALISON MACLEAN OF GROGARRY/ARCHIE MACNAB/STUCK IN THE MIDDLE/STEPPING OUT/SONG FOR SALLY/MCBETHS/ASPEN BANK STRATHSPEY/
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
MISS ALISON MACLEAN OF GROGARRY/ARCHIE MACNAB/STUCK IN THE MIDDLE/STEPPING OUT/SONG FOR SALLY/MCBETHS/ASPEN BANK STRATHSPEY/
DOLINA MACKAY/GOATHERD AND THE SHEPHERD/THE GATHERING/IHO RO SNA HUG ORO EILE/RODNEHY HULL/TULLOCH GORM/LADS OF MULL/RUIGHLEADH MO NIGHEAN DONN
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
DOLINA MACKAY/GOATHERD AND THE SHEPHERD/THE GATHERING/IHO RO SNA HUG ORO EILE/RODNEHY HULL/TULLOCH GORM/LADS OF MULL/RUIGHLEADH MO NIGHEAN DONN
Set of Marches
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Set of Marches
Set of Marches
March, Strathspey & Reel
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
March, Strathspey & Reel
March, Strathspey & Reel
Set of Hornpipes
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Set of Hornpipes
Set of Hornpipes
FULTON EYES/HELEN YOUNG/ANNIE GRANT
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
FULTON EYES/HELEN YOUNG/ANNIE GRANT
FULTON EYES/HELEN YOUNG/ANNIE GRANT
Last played on
Miss Alison Maclean Of Grogarry/Archie Macnab/Stuck In The Middle/Stepping Out/Song For Sa
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Miss Alison Maclean Of Grogarry/Archie Macnab/Stuck In The Middle/Stepping Out/Song For Sa
March, Strathspey & Reels: Carradale Bay/J F Mckenzie Of Garrynahine/Kirsty Mccalman's Fav
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
March, Strathspey & Reels: Carradale Bay/J F Mckenzie Of Garrynahine/Kirsty Mccalman's Fav
Michael Grey / Jane Campbell / Jennifer Finlayson / Famous Ballymote / The Chieftain's Ree
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Michael Grey / Jane Campbell / Jennifer Finlayson / Famous Ballymote / The Chieftain's Ree
Dolina Mackay / Goatherd And The Shepherd / The Gathering / I Ho Ro Sna Hug Oro Eile / Rod
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Dolina Mackay / Goatherd And The Shepherd / The Gathering / I Ho Ro Sna Hug Oro Eile / Rod
An t-Eilean Ard / Readford Cottage / Andrew K Sloan
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
An t-Eilean Ard / Readford Cottage / Andrew K Sloan
Detroit Highlanders / Loch Loskin / Ma-an-Irish / Barney's Balmoral / Willie Roy's Loomhou
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Detroit Highlanders / Loch Loskin / Ma-an-Irish / Barney's Balmoral / Willie Roy's Loomhou
Medley: Shamu's Walkabout/Bridge To Jig/Miss Campbell Of Sheerness/He Mandu/Classical Bob/
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Medley: Shamu's Walkabout/Bridge To Jig/Miss Campbell Of Sheerness/He Mandu/Classical Bob/
March, Strathspey & Reel: Miss Elspeth Campbell/Cameronian Rant/Pretty Marion
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
March, Strathspey & Reel: Miss Elspeth Campbell/Cameronian Rant/Pretty Marion
THE TAKING OF BEAUMONT HAMEL/P/M W GRAY'S FAR P/M Ian MacLellan
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
THE TAKING OF BEAUMONT HAMEL/P/M W GRAY'S FAR P/M Ian MacLellan
Links Of Forth/Atholl Cummers/Macallisters Da
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Links Of Forth/Atholl Cummers/Macallisters Da
Col Wilson / 8th Argyll's Farewell to the 51st Division / Munlochly Bridge / Smith's a gal
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Col Wilson / 8th Argyll's Farewell to the 51st Division / Munlochly Bridge / Smith's a gal
Fulton Eyes / Helen Young / Annie Grant / King's Reel / Caledonia B Reel / Paddy's Green s
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Fulton Eyes / Helen Young / Annie Grant / King's Reel / Caledonia B Reel / Paddy's Green s
Miss Elizabeth Campbell/Cameronian Rant/Pretty Marion
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Miss Elizabeth Campbell/Cameronian Rant/Pretty Marion
Shamu's Walkabout / Bridge to Jig / Miss Campbell of Sheerness / The 9/8 Jig / He man du /
Strathclyde Police Pipe Band
Shamu's Walkabout / Bridge to Jig / Miss Campbell of Sheerness / The 9/8 Jig / He man du /
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T19:01:59
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
