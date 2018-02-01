Angus MacLiseBorn 4 March 1938. Died 21 June 1979
Angus MacLise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b2dfe0d-b53a-432a-ae52-fb4b3eac12a3
Angus MacLise Biography (Wikipedia)
Angus William MacLise (March 14, 1938 – June 21, 1979) was an American percussionist, composer, poet, occultist and calligrapher, known as the first drummer for the Velvet Underground.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Angus MacLise Tracks
Sort by
Inside The Dream Syndicate Volume I: Day Of Niagara (1965)
John Cale
Inside The Dream Syndicate Volume I: Day Of Niagara (1965)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j43nk.jpglink
Inside The Dream Syndicate Volume I: Day Of Niagara (1965)
Last played on
Shortwave-India (Excerpt)
Angus MacLise
Shortwave-India (Excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shortwave-India (Excerpt)
Last played on
Inside the Dream Syndicate - Volume I: Day of Niagara (Excerpt)
The Theatre of Eternal Music
Inside the Dream Syndicate - Volume I: Day of Niagara (Excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j43nk.jpglink
Inside the Dream Syndicate - Volume I: Day of Niagara (Excerpt)
Last played on
Shortwave India
Angus MacLise
Shortwave India
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shortwave India
Last played on
Tunnel Music 1-3
Angus MacLise
Tunnel Music 1-3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tunnel Music 1-3
Last played on
Angus MacLise Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist