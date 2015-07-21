Jill SobuleBorn 16 January 1961
Jill Sobule
1961-01-16
Jill Sobule Biography (Wikipedia)
Jill Sobule (born January 16, 1961) is an American singer-songwriter best known for the 1995 single "I Kissed a Girl", and "Supermodel" from the soundtrack of the 1995 film Clueless. Her folk-inflected compositions alternate between ironic, story-driven character studies and emotive ballads, a duality reminiscent of such 1970s American songwriters as Warren Zevon, Harry Nilsson, Loudon Wainwright III, Harry Chapin, and Randy Newman. Autobiographical elements, including Sobule's Jewish heritage and her adolescent battles with anorexia and depression, frequently occur in Sobule's writing.
In 2009, she released an album funded entirely by fan donations, one of the early pioneers of crowdfunding.
Jill Sobule Tracks
Don't Let Us Get Sick
Jill Sobule
Don't Let Us Get Sick
Don't Let Us Get Sick
I Kissed A Girl
Jill Sobule
I Kissed A Girl
I Kissed A Girl
Palm Springs
Jill Sobule
Palm Springs
Palm Springs
Heroes
Jill Sobule
Heroes
Heroes
You're too Cool Too Fall in Love
Jill Sobule
You're too Cool Too Fall in Love
You're too Cool Too Fall in Love
Too Cool To Fall In Love
Jill Sobule
Too Cool To Fall In Love
Too Cool To Fall In Love
Wendell Lee
Jill Sobule
Wendell Lee
Wendell Lee
