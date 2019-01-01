Tom BrowneUS jazz trumpeter. Born 30 October 1954
Tom Browne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b2596a1-089b-47ee-9aad-0587da08383a
Tom Browne Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Browne (born October 30, 1954 in Queens, New York, United States) is an American jazz trumpeter, who rose to prominence first through his early work with Sonny Fortune, and scored two major hits in 1980 and 1981: the No. 1 US Billboard R&B single "Funkin' for Jamaica (N.Y.)" and the No. 4 US R&B single, "Thighs High (Grip Your Hips and Move)". Later in 1982 he released a minor hit called, "Fungi Mama (bebopafunkadiscolypso)" which was also recorded on the Arista record label. It reached number 58 in the UK chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Browne Performances & Interviews
Tom Browne Tracks
Sort by
Funkin' For Jamaica
Tom Browne
Funkin' For Jamaica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funkin' For Jamaica
Last played on
Jamaica Funk
Tom Browne
Jamaica Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jamaica Funk
Last played on
Brighter Tomorrow
Tom Browne
Brighter Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brighter Tomorrow
Last played on
Come For The Ride
Tom Browne
Come For The Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come For The Ride
Last played on
Funkin' For Jamaica (snippet)
Tom Browne
Funkin' For Jamaica (snippet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funkin' For Jamaica (snippet)
Last played on
Thighs High (Grip Your Hips And Move)
Tom Browne
Thighs High (Grip Your Hips And Move)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thighs High (Grip Your Hips And Move)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tom Browne
Tom Browne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist