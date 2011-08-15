George “Harmonica” SmithBorn 22 April 1924. Died 2 October 1983
1924-04-22
Biography (Wikipedia)
George "Harmonica" Smith (born Allen George Smith, April 22, 1924 – October 2, 1983) was an American electric blues harmonica player.
Key To The Highway
