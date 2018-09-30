André Danican Philidor the elder [French: l'aîné] (c. 1652, Versailles – 11 August 1730, Dreux), a member of the Philidorit family of French musicians and referred to as André Danican Philidor le père after 1709, was a music librarian, instrumentalist, and composer. He is chiefly known as the organizer and principal copyist of what is now known as the Philidor Collection of French Baroque manuscript scores.