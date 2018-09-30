André Danican PhilidorBorn 1646. Died 11 August 1730
André Danican Philidor
1646
André Danican Philidor Biography (Wikipedia)
André Danican Philidor the elder [French: l'aîné] (c. 1652, Versailles – 11 August 1730, Dreux), a member of the Philidorit family of French musicians and referred to as André Danican Philidor le père after 1709, was a music librarian, instrumentalist, and composer. He is chiefly known as the organizer and principal copyist of what is now known as the Philidor Collection of French Baroque manuscript scores.
André Danican Philidor Tracks
La Marche royal
André Danican Philidor
La Marche royal
La Marche royal
Last played on
Bouree d'Avignonez
André Danican Philidor
Bouree d'Avignonez
Bouree d'Avignonez
Last played on
Branle en Faubourdon; Gaillarde en Suite
André Danican Philidor
Branle en Faubourdon; Gaillarde en Suite
Menuet from Le Triomphe
André Danican Philidor
Menuet from Le Triomphe
Menuet from Le Triomphe
Last played on
La chasse
André Danican Philidor
La chasse
La chasse
Last played on
André Danican Philidor Links
