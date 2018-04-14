Sun is an R&B, soul, disco, and funk band that was formed in the mid-1970s and recorded prolifically for Capitol Records from 1976 to 1984. The band was founded by Byron Byrd in Dayton, Ohio, in 1976. Additional members included Kym Yancey, Chris Jones, Gary King, John Wagner, Hollis Melson, and Shawn Sandridge.

After being signed to Capitol by Larkin Arnold, Sun was faced with an immediate problem: an incomplete band. The black hole was in the rhythm section, so Byron Byrd recruited Roger Troutman and Lester Troutman (now with Zapp) and paid them to do some studio sessions so he could get the album finished. Lester laid drum tracks with Roger on bass, then Roger overdubbed guitar for four songs on the album, including "Live On, Dream On." It was on "Wanna Make Love (Come Flick My BIC)" that Troutman (Roger) contributed his signature Talk Box embellishments. Roger Troutman died April 25, 1999.

As the first single from the debut LP, Live On, Dream On (1976), "Wanna Make Love" became Sun's first hit, peaking at #31 on Billboard’s R&B chart.