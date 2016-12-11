Lisa MiskovskyBorn 9 March 1975
Lisa Miskovsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b1ec960-982a-450d-a27b-d7a77a1b40ac
Lisa Miskovsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Miskovsky (born 9 March 1975 in Holmsund but a resident of Umeå) is a Swedish musician and singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Miskovsky Tracks
Sort by
Still Alive (Mt Eden Dubstep 2016)
Lisa Miskovsky
Still Alive (Mt Eden Dubstep 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Alive (Mt Eden Dubstep 2016)
Last played on
Still Alive (Mt Eden Remix)
Lisa Miskovsky
Still Alive (Mt Eden Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Alive (Mt Eden Remix)
Last played on
Still Alive
Lisa Miskovsky
Still Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Alive
Last played on
Lisa Miskovsky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist