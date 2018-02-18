Simon LawSoul II Soul. Born 28 May 1961
Simon Law
1961-05-28
Simon Law Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Law (born 28 May 1961, in Luton, England) is a producer, keyboardist and songwriter for Soul II Soul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Law Tracks
Morning Love
Morning Love
Message of Love
Message of Love
Rocket Ship
Rocket Ship
Fire On Fire (Nigel Lowis Club Remix)
Fire on Fire
Fire on Fire
Sunshine Girl (feat. Maxi Priest)
Sunshine Girl (feat. Maxi Priest)
Precious Child
Precious Child
Morning Love (feat. Caron Wheeler)
Morning Love (feat. Caron Wheeler)
