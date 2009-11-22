GhinzuBelgian rock band. Formed 1999
Ghinzu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b1c601f-4c4c-4654-959e-2d243a4d4eab
Ghinzu Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghinzu is an alternative rock band founded in 1999 in Brussels, Belgium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ghinzu Tracks
Sort by
The Dragster Wave
Ghinzu
The Dragster Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dragster Wave
Last played on
Ghinzu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist