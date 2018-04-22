Mary Staunton is an Irish singer and musician.

A native of County Mayo, Staunton realised her first, acclaimed, album in 1998. Her second, Circle of Friends, was launched in County Galway in July 2010. She is a singer and accordion player.

Staunton live in Maree, Oranmore. She is married to Jerry Mulvihill, a banjo player. They have two children.

Circle of Friends was lanuched at Connolly's pub, Kinvara, by actor Brendan Gleeson, whose fiddle playing features on the CD. It was produced by Alec Finn of De Dannan, who also appears on the album. Other featured artists include John Prine, Galway bodhrán player Ringo McDonagh and Rick Epping. Mary Shannon also features, playing banjo and mandolin. Shannon and Staunton play a regular Sunday evening gig in Connolly's pub.