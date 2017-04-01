Emma Richardson
Emma Richardson
Dust Devils, Cut and Splice 2017 Commission (World Premiere)
Hanna Hartman
Bone Games, for amplified ensemble, live-operated mechanics and electronics
Sabrina Schroeder, Mauricio Pauly, Daniel Brew, Sabrina Schroeder, Emma Richardson, Alice Purton & Rocio Bolanos
The Great Inundation (World Premiere)
Sam Salem
bow breath crow (World Premiere)
Katherine Young
Untitled three part construction
Michelle Low
