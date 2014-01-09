Shane HowardAustralian singer / songwriter. Born 26 January 1955
Shane Michael Howard AM (born 26 January 1955) is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist, he was the mainstay of folk rock group Goanna (1977–85, 1998) which had hit singles with ""Solid Rock"" (September 1982, No. 3) and "Let the Franklin Flow" (May 1983, No. 12) on the Kent Music Report and their album, Spirit of Place (November 1982, No. 2). After their disbandment he pursued a solo career.
Touch the Sun
Soul Sister
Murri Time
