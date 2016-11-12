The Computers are a British rock band from Exeter, England. Their sound initially fused hardcore punk and garage rock and progressed to a less heavy sound incorporating blues and soul. As of 2014, The Computers have released one mini-album (You Can't Hide From the Computers, 2008) and two full-lengths, This Is the Computers (2011) and Love Triangles Hate Squares (2013) which registered 70 and 75 points, respectively, on the Metacritic rating scale.