The Computers
The Computers
The Computers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Computers are a British rock band from Exeter, England. Their sound initially fused hardcore punk and garage rock and progressed to a less heavy sound incorporating blues and soul. As of 2014, The Computers have released one mini-album (You Can't Hide From the Computers, 2008) and two full-lengths, This Is the Computers (2011) and Love Triangles Hate Squares (2013) which registered 70 and 75 points, respectively, on the Metacritic rating scale.
This Ain't Right
The Computers
This Ain't Right
This Ain't Right
Whip It
The Computers
Whip It
Whip It
Mr Saturday Night (Live Version)
The Computers
Mr Saturday Night (Live Version)
Love Triangles, Hate Squares
The Computers
Love Triangles, Hate Squares
Mr Saturday Night
The Computers
Mr Saturday Night
Mr Saturday Night
Cruel (BBC Radio 1 Session)
The Computers
Cruel (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Cruel (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Cruel
The Computers
Cruel
Cruel
Disco Sucks
The Computers
Disco Sucks
Disco Sucks
Music Is Dead
The Computers
Music Is Dead
Music Is Dead
Rhythm Revue
The Computers
Rhythm Revue
Rhythm Revue
Train In Vain
The Computers
Train In Vain
Train In Vain
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
23 Aug 2013
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Reading
The Computers Links
