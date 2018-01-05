David Hollister (born August 17, 1968) is an American R&B singer who found fame during the 1990s as one quarter of the R&B quartet Blackstreet, before going on to a have a successful solo career. Hollister is best known for his 2000 gold–certified album Chicago '85... The Movie which included hits such as "One Woman Man" and "Take Care of Home". Hollister is the cousin of R&B singers K-Ci and Jojo, Fantasia Barrino, and neo soul singer Calvin Richardson.