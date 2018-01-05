Dave HollisterBorn 17 August 1971
Dave Hollister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b0d81ce-1d0e-4097-91b3-c1f0cb045a2c
Dave Hollister Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hollister (born August 17, 1968) is an American R&B singer who found fame during the 1990s as one quarter of the R&B quartet Blackstreet, before going on to a have a successful solo career. Hollister is best known for his 2000 gold–certified album Chicago '85... The Movie which included hits such as "One Woman Man" and "Take Care of Home". Hollister is the cousin of R&B singers K-Ci and Jojo, Fantasia Barrino, and neo soul singer Calvin Richardson.
Dave Hollister Tracks
The Weekend
Good To Love You
Geometry (Age Of Luna Remix)
Geometry
My Favourite Girl
Spend The Night
U Make Me Happy Vs Keep Lovin U
The Program
