Tractor
1972
Tractor Biography (Wikipedia)
Tractor is a band founded in Rochdale, Lancashire, England by guitarist/vocalist Jim Milne and drummer Steve Clayton in 1971. Both had been members of a beat group, The Way We Live since 1966. They are notable both for their appreciation by John Peel and Julian Cope, but also for their longevity because as of 2007, they are still performing. The band was produced initially by schoolfriend sound engineer John Brierley.
Tractor Tracks
My Life
My Life
My Life
Everytime It Happens
Everytime It Happens
Everytime It Happens
