Sheena Wellington (born 29 August 1944, Dundee) is a traditional Scottish singer. She sang the Robert Burns song A Man's A Man For A' That at the opening ceremony of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Wellington was born in Dundee on 29 August 1944. She attended Blackness Primary School and Harris Academy.

Her repertoire covers everything from Burns to ballads to the best of contemporary songwriting, drawing from the rich Scottish tradition passed from musician to musician through the ages. She has toured in Europe, North America, Africa and the Far East and her solo albums, Kerelaw, Clearsong, Strong Women and Hamely Fare have gained international acclaim.

A passionate and articulate advocate for traditional music, she has played a leading role in the fight for recognition, status and improved funding for Scotland's traditional arts. "..she can lay fair claim to being chiefly responsible for the seriousness with which her branch of the arts is now taken ..." The Herald (Glasgow)