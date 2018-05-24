Mike CurbBorn 24 December 1944
Mike Curb
1944-12-24
Mike Curb Biography
Michael "Mike" Curb (born December 24, 1944, Savannah, Georgia, United States) is an American musician, record company executive, motorsports car owner, and politician who served as the 42nd Lieutenant Governor of California from 1979 to 1983 under Democratic Governor Edmund G. "Jerry" Brown, Jr. Like every other Lt.. Governor in California, Curb was acting governor of California while Brown spent time outside California on state business, and outside California pursuing presidential ambitions. He is also the founder of Curb Records as well as an inductee of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.
Mike Curb Tracks
Burning Bridges
Mike Curb
Burning Bridges
Burning Bridges
Last played on
Pot Party
Mike Curb
Pot Party
Pot Party
Performer
Last played on
