Heinrich NeuhausBorn 12 April 1888. Died 10 October 1964
Heinrich Neuhaus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1888-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b075237-6e90-4e78-a4f8-a66170c682fe
Heinrich Neuhaus Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinrich Gustaw Neuhaus (Polish: Henryk (Harry) Neuhaus, Russian: Ге́нрих Густа́вович Нейга́уз, Genrikh Gustavovič Nejgauz, 12 April [O.S. 31 March] 1888 – 10 October 1964) was a pianist and teacher of German and Polish extraction. Part of a musical dynasty, he grew up in a Polish-speaking household. He taught at the Moscow Conservatory from 1922 to 1964. He was made a People's Artist of the RSFSR in 1956. His piano textbook The Art of Piano Playing (1958) is regarded as one of the most authoritative and widely used approaches to the subject.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heinrich Neuhaus Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata No.24 in F sharp major (Op.78)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No.24 in F sharp major (Op.78)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Sonata No.24 in F sharp major (Op.78)
Last played on
Back to artist