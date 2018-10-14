Heinrich Gustaw Neuhaus (Polish: Henryk (Harry) Neuhaus, Russian: Ге́нрих Густа́вович Нейга́уз, Genrikh Gustavovič Nejgauz, 12 April [O.S. 31 March] 1888 – 10 October 1964) was a pianist and teacher of German and Polish extraction. Part of a musical dynasty, he grew up in a Polish-speaking household. He taught at the Moscow Conservatory from 1922 to 1964. He was made a People's Artist of the RSFSR in 1956. His piano textbook The Art of Piano Playing (1958) is regarded as one of the most authoritative and widely used approaches to the subject.