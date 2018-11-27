Sir Arthur SomervellBorn 5 June 1863. Died 2 May 1937
Sir Arthur Somervell
1863-06-05
Sir Arthur Somervell Biography
Sir Arthur Somervell (5 June 1863 – 2 May 1937) was an English composer and art song writer. After Hubert Parry, he was one of the most successful and influential writers of art song in the English music renaissance of the 1890s–1900s. One of this best-known works is his English-language adaptation of a Handel aria, "Silent Worship".
White in the Moon
Arthur Somervell, Simon Keenlyside & Malcolm Martineau
White in the Moon
White in the Moon
Composer
'Into my heart an air that kills' (A Shropshire Lad)
Sir Arthur Somervell
'Into my heart an air that kills' (A Shropshire Lad)
'Into my heart an air that kills' (A Shropshire Lad)
There Pass the Careless People
Sir Arthur Somervell
There Pass the Careless People
There Pass the Careless People
"Come into the garden, Maud"
Sir Arthur Somervell
"Come into the garden, Maud"
"Come into the garden, Maud"
Ottone, re di Germania - opera in 3 acts: Act 1 sc.1, no.2; La Speranza e giunta (La primavera)
George Frideric Handel
Ottone, re di Germania - opera in 3 acts: Act 1 sc.1, no.2; La Speranza e giunta (La primavera)
Ottone, re di Germania - opera in 3 acts: Act 1 sc.1, no.2; La Speranza e giunta (La primavera)
Linden Lea
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Linden Lea
Linden Lea
Clarinet Quintet (Intermezzo)
Arthur Somervell, Dame Thea King & Aeolian Quartet
Clarinet Quintet (Intermezzo)
Clarinet Quintet (Intermezzo)
Composer
There pass the careless people
Sir Arthur Somervell
There pass the careless people
There pass the careless people
Into my heart an air that kills
Sir Arthur Somervell
Into my heart an air that kills
Into my heart an air that kills
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad) (feat. David Wilson‐Johnson & David Owen Norris)
Sir Arthur Somervell
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad) (feat. David Wilson‐Johnson & David Owen Norris)
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad) (feat. David Wilson‐Johnson & David Owen Norris)
Piano Concerto in A minor 'Highland' – third movement finale
Sir Arthur Somervell
Piano Concerto in A minor 'Highland' – third movement finale
In Summer-time on Bredon from A Shropshire Lad
Sir Arthur Somervell
In Summer-time on Bredon from A Shropshire Lad
Quintet for clarinet and strings, second movement; Intermezzo (Allegretto)
Sir Arthur Somervell
Quintet for clarinet and strings, second movement; Intermezzo (Allegretto)
The lads in their hundreds, No.31 from A Shropshire Lad
Arthur Somervell, Christopher Maltman & Graham Johnson
The lads in their hundreds, No.31 from A Shropshire Lad
The lads in their hundreds, No.31 from A Shropshire Lad
Composer
A Broken arc - song-cycle
Sir Arthur Somervell
A Broken arc - song-cycle
A Broken arc - song-cycle
Loveliest of trees the cherry now (A Shropshire Lad)
Sir Arthur Somervell
Loveliest of trees the cherry now (A Shropshire Lad)
Clarinet Quintet in G major: Intermezzo
Sir Arthur Somervell
Clarinet Quintet in G major: Intermezzo
Clarinet Quintet in G major: Intermezzo
There pass the careless people (Housman)
Sir Arthur Somervell
There pass the careless people (Housman)
There pass the careless people (Housman)
Piano Concerto in A minor 'Highland'
Sir Arthur Somervell
Piano Concerto in A minor 'Highland'
Piano Concerto in A minor 'Highland'
Symphonic Variations 'Normandy'
Sir Arthur Somervell
Symphonic Variations 'Normandy'
Symphonic Variations 'Normandy'
