Raoul HausmannBorn 12 July 1886. Died 1 February 1971
Raoul Hausmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1886-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b03af15-b85e-407c-87d0-d7b0257d7344
Raoul Hausmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Raoul Hausmann (July 12, 1886 – February 1, 1971) was an Austrian artist and writer. One of the key figures in Berlin Dada, his experimental photographic collages, sound poetry and institutional critiques would have a profound influence on the European Avant-Garde in the aftermath of World War I.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raoul Hausmann Tracks
Sort by
Kp'Eporium
Raoul Hausmann
Kp'Eporium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kp'Eporium
Last played on
Bbb/Fsmbw
Raoul Hausmann
Bbb/Fsmbw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bbb/Fsmbw
Last played on
Raoul Hausmann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist