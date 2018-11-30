Simon LeeConductor
Simon Lee, is a conductor and musical supervisor and is a longtime associate of Andrew Lloyd Webber, for whom he served as musical supervisor on a number of productions.
Lee served in June and July, 2008, as the How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? (Canada) judge on the Canadian version of the television reality show, and was responsible for the musical aspects of the production of The Sound of Music in London, England.
In January, February and March 2014, Lee served as the production musical director for a revival of Tell Me on a Sunday that featured the original album artist, Marti Webb, and played at initially St James Theatre, London and subsequently the Duchess Theatre.
