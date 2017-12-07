Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Sheku Kanneh-Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (born 1999) is a British cellist who won the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year award. He was the first black musician to win the award since its launch 38 years earlier. He played at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018 under the direction of Christopher Warren-Green.
Sheku Kanneh-Mason Performances & Interviews
Sheku Kanneh-Mason Tracks
No Woman, No Cry
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
No Woman, No Cry
No Woman, No Cry
Hallelujah
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Sonata for two cellos in G major (1st mvt)
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata for two cellos in G major (1st mvt)
Sonata for two cellos in G major (1st mvt)
No woman, no cry
Bob Marley
No woman, no cry
No woman, no cry
Cello concerto
Edward Elgar
Cello concerto
Cello concerto
Apres un reve
Gabriel Fauré
Apres un reve
Apres un reve
Otoño en Buenos Aires for two cellos
José Elizondo, Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Ashok Klouda
Otoño en Buenos Aires for two cellos
Otoño en Buenos Aires for two cellos
Trio for piano, clarinet & cello - Third movement, Allegro
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Trio for piano, clarinet & cello - Third movement, Allegro
Trio for piano, clarinet & cello - Third movement, Allegro
Sardana
Pau Casals
Sardana
Sardana
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
Traditional Catalan, Pau Casals, Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Cellos of the City of Birmingham Orchestra
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
No Woman No Cry (Radio 2 Session 28 Oct 2018)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
No Woman No Cry (Radio 2 Session 28 Oct 2018)
No Woman No Cry (Radio 2 Session 28 Oct 2018)
Sicilienne (Radio 2 Session 28 Oct 2018)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Sicilienne (Radio 2 Session 28 Oct 2018)
Les Larmes De Jacqueline (Harmonies des bois)
Jacques Offenbach
Les Larmes De Jacqueline (Harmonies des bois)
Les Larmes De Jacqueline (Harmonies des bois)
No Woman, No Cry
Bob Marley
No Woman, No Cry
No Woman, No Cry
Apres Un Reve
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Apres Un Reve
Apres Un Reve
Nocturne for Cello and Orchestra from The Gadfly
Dmitri Shostakovich
Nocturne for Cello and Orchestra from The Gadfly
Nocturne for Cello and Orchestra from The Gadfly
Cello concerto No 1 op 107: i. Allegretto
Dmitri Shostakovich
Cello concerto No 1 op 107: i. Allegretto
Cello concerto No 1 op 107: i. Allegretto
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason's winning performance - BBC Young Musician 2016
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Sheku Kanneh-Mason's winning performance - BBC Young Musician 2016
Violoncelles, Vibrez!
Giovanni Sollima
Violoncelles, Vibrez!
Violoncelles, Vibrez!
Violoncelles, vibrez!
Giovanni Sollima
Violoncelles, vibrez!
Violoncelles, vibrez!
Sicilienne
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Sicilienne
Sicilienne
Hallelujah
Leonard Cohen
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Requiem
David Popper
Requiem
Requiem
Nocturne from The Gadfly Suite
Dmitri Shostakovich
Nocturne from The Gadfly Suite
Nocturne from The Gadfly Suite
Evening of Roses
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Evening of Roses
Evening of Roses
Evening of Roses
Yossef Hadar
Evening of Roses
Evening of Roses
Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
David Popper
Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
Rondo in G minor Op 94
Antonín Dvořák
Rondo in G minor Op 94
Rondo in G minor Op 94
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: BBC Symphony Orchestra at Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
23 Nov 2018
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
23
Nov
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: BBC Symphony Orchestra at Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Ravel/Elgar/Stravinsky
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
1
Nov
2018
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Ravel/Elgar/Stravinsky
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
15
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Cheltenham Music Festival
Cheltenham Town Hall
6
Jul
2018
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Cheltenham Music Festival
Cheltenham Town Hall
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Scheherazade
Hafren, Newtown
24
Sep
2017
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Scheherazade
Hafren, Newtown
