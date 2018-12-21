Rival Sons
2008
Rival Sons Biography (Wikipedia)
Rival Sons is an American rock band from Long Beach, California. Formed in 2009, they have released five albums and one EP. They originate from the remnants of a previous band of guitarist Scott Holiday. The band is known for extensive touring and their notable album release Pressure & Time. They are signed to Low Country Sound an imprint of Elektra run by Dave Cobb.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License.
31
Jan
2019
Rival Sons, The Sheepdogs
Northumbria Students Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Feb
2019
Rival Sons, The Sheepdogs
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
2
Feb
2019
Rival Sons, The Sheepdogs
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
4
Feb
2019
Rival Sons, The Sheepdogs
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
5
Feb
2019
Rival Sons, The Sheepdogs
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
