Éliane Reyes (June 7, 1977 in Verviers) is a Belgian pianist who is known both as a soloist and as a chamber musician. She is also currently Professor of Piano at both the Conservatoire royal de Bruxelles (Royal Conservatory of Brussels, Belgium) and the Conservatoire National Supérieur, in Paris. In 2016 she was designated a Knight of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, by the French government.