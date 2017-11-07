Yuri MorozovExperimental electronic. Born 6 March 1948. Died 23 February 2006
Yuri Morozov
Yuri Morozov Biography (Wikipedia)
Yuri Vasilyevich Morozov (Russian: Юрий Морозов, 6 March 1948 – 23 February 2006), was a Russian rock Multi-instrumentalist, sound engineer and composer. He created his own style using Progressive rock, Psychedelic rock, Experimental music, Folk music, Jazz and many more. Besides having his own musical career, he also participated in the recording of albums of bands such as DDT, Aquarium, Chizh & Co, and many others.
Yuri Morozov Tracks
Avidia
Avidia
Inexplicable (pt 4)
