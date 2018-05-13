Tom SpringfieldBorn 2 July 1934
Tom Springfield
1934-07-02
Tom Springfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Springfield (born Dionysius P. A. O'Brien, 2 July 1934, and known when young as Dion O'Brien) was a musician and songwriter from the 1960s' folk and pop music scene. He is the brother of the late pop star Dusty Springfield, with whom he performed in The Springfields.
Tom Springfield Tracks
Morning Please Don't Come
Dusty Springfield
Morning Please Don't Come
Morning Please Don't Come
Alice Faye
Tom Springfield
Alice Faye
Alice Faye
