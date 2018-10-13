Billy Joe ShaverBorn 16 August 1939
Billy Joe Shaver
1939-08-16
Billy Joe Shaver Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Joe Shaver (born August 16, 1939) is a Texas country music singer and songwriter. Shaver's 1973 album Old Five and Dimers Like Me is a classic in the outlaw country genre.
Billy Joe Shaver Tracks
I Been To Georgia on A Fast Train
Billy Joe Shaver
I Been To Georgia on A Fast Train
I Been To Georgia on A Fast Train
Blue Texas Waltz
Billy Joe Shaver
Blue Texas Waltz
Blue Texas Waltz
Ramblin' Fever
Billy Joe Shaver
Ramblin' Fever
Ramblin' Fever
Hero
Willie Nelson
Hero
Hero
Old Five And Dimers Like Me
Billy Joe Shaver
Old Five And Dimers Like Me
You Just Can't Beat Jesus Christ
Billy Joe Shaver
You Just Can't Beat Jesus Christ
Fame
Billy Joe Shaver
Fame
Fame
Sunbeam Special
Billy Joe Shaver
Sunbeam Special
Sunbeam Special
Hero (feat. Billy Joe Shaver & Jamey Johnson)
Willie Nelson
Hero (feat. Billy Joe Shaver & Jamey Johnson)
Hero (feat. Billy Joe Shaver & Jamey Johnson)
Hard To Be An Outlaw
Billy Joe Shaver
Hard To Be An Outlaw
Hard To Be An Outlaw
I'll love you as much as I can
Billy Joe Shaver
I'll love you as much as I can
I'll love you as much as I can
American Me
Billy Joe Shaver
American Me
American Me
Hard to be an Outlaw (feat. Billy Joe Shaver)
Willie Nelson
Hard to be an Outlaw (feat. Billy Joe Shaver)
Hard to be an Outlaw (feat. Billy Joe Shaver)
It's Hard Being An Outlaw
Billy Joe Shaver
It's Hard Being An Outlaw
It's Hard Being An Outlaw
Music City USA
Billy Joe Shaver
Music City USA
Music City USA
Freedom's Child
Billy Joe Shaver
Freedom's Child
Freedom's Child
Last Call For4 Alcohol
Billy Joe Shaver
Last Call For4 Alcohol
Last Call For4 Alcohol
Jesus Christ is still the king
Billy Joe Shaver
Jesus Christ is still the king
Jesus Christ is still the king
Highway Of Life
Billy Joe Shaver
Highway Of Life
Highway Of Life
Old Five And Dimers
Billy Joe Shaver
Old Five And Dimers
Old Five And Dimers
Hero
Billy Joe Shaver
Hero
Hero
Georgia On A Fast Train
Billy Joe Shaver
Georgia On A Fast Train
Georgia On A Fast Train
Woman is the Wonder of the World
Billy Joe Shaver
Woman is the Wonder of the World
Fit to Kill and Going Out in Style
Billy Joe Shaver
Fit to Kill and Going Out in Style
White Freightliner Blues
Billy Joe Shaver
White Freightliner Blues
White Freightliner Blues
Live Forever
Billy Joe Shaver
Live Forever
Live Forever
West Texas Waltz
Billy Joe Shaver
West Texas Waltz
West Texas Waltz
I'm In Love
Billy Joe Shaver
I'm In Love
I'm In Love
Day By Day
Billy Joe Shaver
Day By Day
Day By Day
Snowbird
Billy Joe Shaver
Snowbird
Snowbird
That's why the man in black sings the blues
Billy Joe Shaver
That's why the man in black sings the blues
