Chimpshed A.D.Formed 1 October 2013
Chimpshed A.D.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2af85b59-1335-43c1-9fc3-a268e888d4a5
Chimpshed A.D. Tracks
Sort by
Reptile Days
Chimpshed A.D.
Reptile Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reptile Days
Last played on
Love, Noise, Money
Chimpshed A.D.
Love, Noise, Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love, Noise, Money
Last played on
Mother Goose
Chimpshed A.D.
Mother Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Goose
Last played on
Back to artist