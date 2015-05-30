Bill HughesTrombone. Born 28 March 1930. Died 14 January 2018
Bill Hughes
1930-03-28
Bill Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
William Henry Hughes (March 28, 1930 – January 14, 2018) was an American jazz trombonist and bandleader. He spent most of his career with the Count Basie Orchestra and was the director of that ensemble until September 2010.
Every Day I Have the Blues
Count Basie
Every Day I Have the Blues
Every Day I Have the Blues
