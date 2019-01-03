John Paul YoungAustralian pop singer. Born 21 June 1950
John Paul Young, OAM (born 21 June 1950) is a Scottish-born Australian pop singer who had his 1978 worldwide hit with "Love Is in the Air". His career was boosted by regular appearances as a performer and guest host on national broadcaster, ABC's 1974–1987 TV series, Countdown. Besides "Love Is in the Air", Young had top ten chart success in Germany and the Netherlands with "Standing in the Rain" and four other top ten hits in South Africa, including No. 1 hits with "I Hate the Music" in 1976 and "Yesterday's Hero" in 1977.
On 27 August 2009, Young was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame.
