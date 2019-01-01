Amar Arshi is a Punjabi singer. He was born in Phagwara, Punjab, India. Currently, he is based out of London. His first album was released in 1991. His famous songs include "Aaja Ni Aaja", " Kaala Chasma" and "Rangli Kothi". "Kala Chashma" song was remixed for a bollywood movie Baar Baar Dekho (2016), which was a huge success.