Amar Arshi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ae4fa6f-2221-4461-aa9e-197b20a35575
Amar Arshi Biography (Wikipedia)
Amar Arshi is a Punjabi singer. He was born in Phagwara, Punjab, India. Currently, he is based out of London. His first album was released in 1991. His famous songs include "Aaja Ni Aaja", " Kaala Chasma" and "Rangli Kothi". "Kala Chashma" song was remixed for a bollywood movie Baar Baar Dekho (2016), which was a huge success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amar Arshi Tracks
Sort by
Kala Chashma
Kala Chashma
Last played on
Aaja Sohneya (feat. Shazia Manzoor & Amar Arshi)
Bally Jagpal
Aaja Sohneya (feat. Shazia Manzoor & Amar Arshi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw77.jpglink
Aaja Sohneya (feat. Shazia Manzoor & Amar Arshi)
Last played on
Gwandian Da Dhol
Dr. Zeus
Gwandian Da Dhol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Gwandian Da Dhol
Last played on
Kala Chashma
Kala Chashma
Last played on
Aaja Ni Aaja
Kam Dhillon
Aaja Ni Aaja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aaja Ni Aaja
Last played on
Bass Ve (feat. Amar Arshi)
Bally Jagpal
Bass Ve (feat. Amar Arshi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw77.jpglink
Bass Ve (feat. Amar Arshi)
Last played on
Kala Chashma
Kala Chashma
Last played on
Amar Arshi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist