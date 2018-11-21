John WhitfieldBritish conductor & bassoonist. Born 21 March 1957
John Whitfield
1957-03-21
John Whitfield Biography (Wikipedia)
John Whitfield (born 21 March 1957) is a British musician and conductor from Darlington, England. Whitfield was educated at Chetham's School of Music and Keble College, Oxford. Contemporaneously he was principal bassoon of National Youth Orchestra (GB) and European Community (now Union) Youth Orchestra, EUYO. He was awarded Associate of the Royal College of Music with honours at just 17 and an MA in music from Oxford University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Whitfield Tracks
After the Rain
Frank Denyer
After the Rain
After the Rain
Last played on
Symphonies of Wind Instruments (1920)
Igor Stravinsky
Symphonies of Wind Instruments (1920)
Symphonies of Wind Instruments (1920)
Ensemble
Last played on
