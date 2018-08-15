Boxcutter is the pseudonym for Barry Lynn (b. 1980), an electronic musician from Northern Ireland. Early Boxcutter material from 2005 and 2006, like that released on Hotflush Recordings and on the debut Planet Mu album Oneiric, was frequently associated with the genre Dubstep, although it was also compared to experimental artists such as Amon Tobin and Boards of Canada. The second Boxcutter album Glyphic was more influenced by classic dub music such as King Tubby, but also drew comparisons to artists such as Squarepusher, Foul Play and Seefeel, and continued Lynn's reputation for working outside of conventions and taking a genre-hopping approach. In 2009, Lynn released the SETI-themed album Arecibo Message. In the same year, he also founded the Kinnego Records label, on which he released a collaboration with Kinnego Flux (a duo composed of David Baxter and Brian Greene) featuring artwork by London designers La Boca, and the first vinyl single by Space Dimension Controller.

The Dissolve was released in 2011 and scored 78 on Metacritic, with the BBC Review referencing Panda Bear to describe a collaboration with vocalist Brian Greene, and reviewers remarking on the move away from Dubstep sonics. Also in 2011, Adult Swim commissioned the track Waiting for the Lights for their {Unclassified} compilation.