Jamey Jasta (born James Vincent Shanahan; August 7, 1977) is an American musician from New Haven, Connecticut, best known as the lead vocalist of the hardcore band Hatebreed and sludge metal band Kingdom of Sorrow. Jasta also fronts metalcore band Icepick. Prior to Hatebreed, Jasta fronted the hardcore band Jasta 14.

Jasta owns Stillborn Records, a hardcore and metal-based record label from West Haven, and "rock themed apparel" line called Hatewear.

In 2011, Jasta released a solo album entitled Jasta, collaborating with Randy Blythe and Mark Morton (Lamb of God), Zakk Wylde, Philip Labonte (All That Remains), and Tim Lambesis (As I Lay Dying).

Jasta was the host for MTV's Headbanger's Ball from 2003–2007.

Jasta created the music for "Stat of the Day" for the nationally syndicated radio and TV talk show, The Dan Patrick Show. Jasta appeared on air with Dan Patrick on January 25, 2013 discussing the making of the song.

He refrains from smoking, drinking, and doing drugs of any kind but does not identify with the straight edge subculture.