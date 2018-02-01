Bernadette CarrollDied 5 October 2018
Bernadette Carroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2adcf101-ffcd-4032-b23a-0f560410237a
Bernadette Carroll Tracks
Sort by
Laughing on The Outside
Bernadette Carroll
Laughing on The Outside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laughing on The Outside
Last played on
Christ Be Our Light (feat. Roger Sayer)
Bernadette Carroll
Christ Be Our Light (feat. Roger Sayer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ Be Our Light (feat. Roger Sayer)
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Last played on
Christ, Be Our Light (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Bernadette Carroll
Christ, Be Our Light (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ, Be Our Light (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Choir
Last played on
Party Girl
Bernadette Carroll
Party Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party Girl
Last played on
Bernadette Carroll Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist