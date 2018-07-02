Deller ConsortFormed 1948. Disbanded 1986
Deller Consort
1948
Greensleeves
L'Amfiparnaso (Act 3, Sc 2)
Orazio Vecchi
L'Amfiparnaso (Act 2, Sc 4)
Orazio Vecchi
L'Amfiparnaso (Act 1, Sc 1)
Orazio Vecchi
Stay, Corydon, thou swain
John Wilbye
Thus saith mine Cloris bright
John Wilbye
Ah Robin
William Cornysh
The Silver Swan
Orlando Gibbons
Great King of Gods [Lord of Lords] - verse anthem
Orlando Gibbons
Come ye sons of art away (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
So ceas'd the rival crew (Ode on the Death of Henry Purcell)
John Blow
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
Morro Lasso Al Mio Duolo
Carlo Gesualdo
Belta poi che t'assenti
Carlo Gesualdo
Prithee ben't so sad and serious, Z.269
Henry Purcell
Go crystal tears
John Dowland
In dulci jubilo BuxWV.52 for SSB, 2 violins and continuo
Dieterich Buxtehude
Te lucis ante terminum
Thomas Tallis
Jam Christus astra ascenderat
Thomas Tallis
Mass for 3 voices: Agnus Dei
William Byrd
The Street intrigue for 3 voices (feat. Deller Consort)
Thomas Arne
Dies Irae (Gregorian Chant)
Deller Consort
Sumer is icumen in
Deller Consort
The Bee and the Snake
Deller Consort
