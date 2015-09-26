Funki Porcini is the stage name of English musician and film maker James Braddell. The name "Funki Porcini" is a twist on "Funghi Porcini", the Italian name of the mushroom Boletus edulis, commonly known as "penny bun".

He spent ten years in Italy making music for film and television. Thereafter, he returned to England. In 1994 he signed to independent record label Ninja Tune and set up his own studio, The Uterus Goldmine.

For his fourth album, Fast Asleep, Braddell worked with Team Alcohol (a.k.a. Rupert Small) to produce visual interpretations of eight tracks, which are included on the album's accompanying DVD.

He has also recorded as a member of 9 Lazy 9 (a.k.a. 8 Lazy Bastards), under the pseudonym Giacomo Braddellini; and released the EP "Float On" (1995), as a member of short-lived band Purr, along with DJ N4Eric (a.k.a. Toona) and Stuart Warren-Hill of Hexstatic. Recently[when?] he has been making films and animation and has worked on the scores to two films by Tony Grisoni; Syncing and The Pizza Miracle.