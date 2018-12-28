NicoleGerman singer; track: "Ein bißchen Frieden". Born 25 October 1964
Nicole (Nicole Seibert, née Hohloch; born 25 October 1964, Saarbrücken, Germany) is a German singer. She won the Eurovision Song Contest 1982 with the song Ein bißchen Frieden ("A Little Peace"), which also reached the top of the UK Singles Chart.
Ein Bischen Frieden
A Little Peace
