Salomon Jadassohn Biography (Wikipedia)
Salomon Jadassohn (13 August 1831 – 1 February 1902) was a German pianist, composer and a renowned teacher of piano and composition at the Leipzig Conservatory.
Symphony No.4 in C minor, Op.101
Symphony No.4 in C minor, Op.101
Symphony No.4 in C minor, Op.101
Orchestra
Cavatine for Violin and Orchestra, Op.69
Cavatine for Violin and Orchestra, Op.69
Cavatine for Violin and Orchestra, Op.69
Performer
Orchestra
Symphony No.1 in C major, Op.24
Symphony No.1 in C major, Op.24
Symphony No.1 in C major, Op.24
Orchestra
