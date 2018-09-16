YDGBorn 1 June 1979
YDG Biography
Yang Dong-geun (Hangul: 양동근; born June 1, 1979) or YDG is a South Korean actor, rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer and breakdancer. Yang majored in Theatrical Performance at Yong-in University
Love Thang (feat. Ookay)
YDG
Love Thang (feat. Ookay)
Love Thang (feat. Ookay)
YDG
???
???
Cut It (YDG Trap Remix)
O.T. Genasis
Cut It (YDG Trap Remix)
Cut It (YDG Trap Remix)
Pop It Off
Ookay
Pop It Off
Pop It Off
Hold Up
YDG
Hold Up
Hold Up
