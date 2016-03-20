Jack Landrón (born Juán Cándido Washington y Landrón, June 2, 1938) is an Afro-Puerto Rican folksinger, songwriter, and actor.

Because he was known as "Jackie Washington" early in his career, he is often confused with the Canadian Jackie Washington, (1919–2009), who was a blues and jazz performer (nor is either to be confused with the fictional, female Jackie Washington played by Jenifer Lewis in the 1999 mockumentary TV-film Jackie's Back).