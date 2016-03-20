Jackie WashingtonPuerto Rican singer. Born 2 June 1938
Jackie Washington
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ad3999f-efbe-4093-a852-82dee3e0c51a
Jackie Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Landrón (born Juán Cándido Washington y Landrón, June 2, 1938) is an Afro-Puerto Rican folksinger, songwriter, and actor.
Because he was known as "Jackie Washington" early in his career, he is often confused with the Canadian Jackie Washington, (1919–2009), who was a blues and jazz performer (nor is either to be confused with the fictional, female Jackie Washington played by Jenifer Lewis in the 1999 mockumentary TV-film Jackie's Back).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Washington Tracks
Sort by
Why Won't They Let Me Be
Jackie Washington
Why Won't They Let Me Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Won't They Let Me Be
Last played on
Jackie Washington Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist