James Ferraro (born November 7, 1986) is an American musician, avant-garde composer, producer, pianist, vocalist, poet and visual artist from Rochester, New York. His widely experimental work is best known for exploring subjects such as hyperreality and consumer culture, and is credited with helping to pioneer 21st century musical genres such as hypnagogic pop and vaporwave.

Ferraro began his career in the early 2000s as a member of the Californian noise duo The Skaters, after which he began recording solo work under his name and a wide variety of aliases. He released projects on labels such as Hippos in Tanks and New Age Tapes. Ferraro received wider recognition when his polarizing 2011 album Far Side Virtual was chosen as Album of the Year by The Wire.