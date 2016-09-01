Rick Wakeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Christopher Wakeman (born 18 May 1949) is an English keyboardist, songwriter, television and radio presenter, and author. He is best known for being in the progressive rock band Yes across five tenures between 1971 and 2004 and for his solo albums released in the 1970s. He is a current member of Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman.
Born and raised in West London, Wakeman intended to be a concert pianist but quit his studies at the Royal College of Music in 1969 to become a full-time session musician. His early sessions included playing on "Space Oddity", among others, for David Bowie, and songs by Junior's Eyes, T. Rex, Elton John, and Cat Stevens. Wakeman became a member of Strawbs in 1970 before joining Yes a year later, playing on some of their most successful albums across two stints until 1980. Wakeman began his solo career in 1973; his most successful albums are his first three: The Six Wives of Henry VIII (1973), Journey to the Centre of the Earth (1974), and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table (1975), all concept albums. He formed his rock band, The English Rock Ensemble, in 1974, with which he continues to perform, and scored his first film, Lisztomania (1975).
- YES Confession: Rick Wakeman’s Verdict!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ndx3d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ndx3d.jpg2018-10-09T18:35:00.000ZRick passes judgement on a special Confession and reveals all about the electronic udder!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06ndq5z
YES Confession: Rick Wakeman’s Verdict!
- Rick Wakeman - Space Oddity (David Bowie tribute)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p6y9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p6y9k.jpg2017-05-31T08:05:00.000ZRick Wakeman, keyboardist on the original Space Oddity, performs the song in BBC Radio 2's Piano Room in memory of David Bowie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053pbs7
Rick Wakeman - Space Oddity (David Bowie tribute)
- Rick Wakeman: “I found out nearly a half of my dad’s income went on my piano lessons”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05001d6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05001d6.jpg2017-04-13T14:55:00.000ZRick talks to Steve about his latest album 'Piano Portraits' and his upcoming tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zzzgw
Rick Wakeman: “I found out nearly a half of my dad’s income went on my piano lessons”
- "It filled the house" – Rick Wakeman's childhood pianohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zz3qf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zz3qf.jpg2017-04-12T12:00:00.000ZAs Rick Wakeman tours his latest album Piano Portraits, he spoke with Mark and Stuart about his early relationship with the instrument.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zyyw2
"It filled the house" – Rick Wakeman's childhood piano
- Rick Wakemanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rjnxl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rjnxl.jpg2017-03-12T17:05:00.000ZThis week Rick Wakeman shares his memories of the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wflqt
Rick Wakeman
- What instrument would Rick Wakeman take to a desert island?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z0q3c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z0q3c.jpg2017-03-12T16:01:00.000ZRick Wakeman tells Johnnie Walker what instrument he would take to a desert island.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wmkkl
What instrument would Rick Wakeman take to a desert island?
- King Arthur on Icehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t1rsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t1rsq.jpg2016-05-04T12:58:47.000ZRick performs The Myths and Legends of King Arthur in 1975 surrounded by ice-skating knights astride pantomime horses. Music writer Mick Wall gives his eyewitness account .https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t1rmn
King Arthur on Ice
- Rick Wakeman chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031d1b5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031d1b5.jpg2015-09-02T14:02:00.000ZRick Wakeman of Yes-fame chats to Radcliffe and Maconie about this year's Prog Awards.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p031d1pq
Rick Wakeman chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Joe Cocker 1944-2014: Rick Wakeman pays tributehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqv2w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqv2w.jpg2014-12-23T09:20:00.000ZRick Wakeman shares his memories of Joe Cocker with Simon Mayo on Drivetime.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ft9dd
Joe Cocker 1944-2014: Rick Wakeman pays tribute
- Rick Wakeman talks Prog with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026yv0c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026yv0c.jpg2014-09-19T11:45:00.000ZRick Wakeman joins Mark and Stuart to revel in the joys of Prog Rock.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026yv0d
Rick Wakeman talks Prog with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Rick Wakeman's piano nursery rhymeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01q3vpw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01q3vpw.jpg2014-01-17T12:34:00.000Zkeyboard tinkler Rick Wakeman gives an amazing twist to some classic nursery rhymes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01q3vtw
Rick Wakeman's piano nursery rhymes
- Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman tinkles on the Big Show ivorieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018tk7l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018tk7l.jpg2013-05-10T14:45:00.000ZRick Wakeman tinkles on the Big Show ivories as he shows off his incredible prowess on the keyboard.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018tk8j
Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman tinkles on the Big Show ivories
Rick Wakeman Tracks
Sort by