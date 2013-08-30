Kenny BakerUS fiddler. Born 26 June 1926. Died 8 July 2011
1926-06-26
Kenny Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Clayton Baker (June 26, 1926 – July 8, 2011) was an American fiddle player best known for his 25-year tenure with Bill Monroe and his group The Blue Grass Boys.
Kenny Baker Tracks
Road To Columbus
Kenny Baker Links
